MDC attacks Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

MDC led by Nelson Chamisa has rapped Vice President Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga for his remarks rejecting the mediator from outside the country on grounds that the country has a capacity to resolve its problems on its own.

Chiwenga this week said there was no need for Zimbabwe to seek a foreign mediator in the political and economic crisis rocking the country. He indicated that the country has capacity to solve its own problems.

However MDC deputy spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said Chiwenga must be reminded that he was treated outside the country when he fell sick which means that in his health there was a foreign intervention for him to be alive today, so he must allow the country to solve its crisis through assistance from outside.

“Constantino Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga your treatment in China with the aid of that country’s government was in itself a form of external mediation. That was certainly not a home-grown solution from our local medical fraternity, which you vilify at every turn,” Tamborinyoka said.