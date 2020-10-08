MDC Alliance MP Dies After Sroke

MDC Alliance legislator Anna Myambo has died allegedly from a stroke which she had after she was recalled from Parliament in June by MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.

Recalled Marondera Central legislator, Caston Matewu claims that Myambo never recovered from the stroke until she passed on this Thursday. He said:

I am learning with great sadness that one of the recalled MPs Hon Anna Myambo has passed on. After being recalled by ThokoZANU Khupe she had a stroke and never recovered. She was such a good friend and fellow MP.