MDC Alliance MP Dies After Sroke

MDC Alliance legislator Anna Myambo has died allegedly from a stroke which she had after she was recalled from Parliament in June by MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe.
Recalled Marondera Central legislator, Caston Matewu claims that Myambo never recovered from the stroke until she passed on this Thursday. He said:
I am learning with great sadness that one of the recalled MPs Hon Anna Myambo has passed on. After being recalled by ThokoZANU Khupe she had a stroke and never recovered. She was such a good friend and fellow MP.
Another MDC Alliance activist, Pedzisai Ruhanya also posted on social media confirming the development. He said:
MDC Alliance MP Anna Myambo has died. Sources close to her say she had a stroke after she was recalled from Parliament by Thokozani Khupe group. She never recovered it’s reported. RIP Hon elected MP
The reinstated MDC-T leadership has since March this year recalled over 35 MDC Alliance MPs and councillors for their continued allegiance to Nelson Chamisa who leads MDC Alliance.