MDC Alliance bigwigs lose primary poll

MDC alliance bigwigs yesterday fell by the wayside in party primary elections to select the Kwekwe Central parliamentary candidate to represent the main Nelson Chamisa-led formation in the coming by-elections.

The seat fell vacant after the death of National Patriotic Front MP Masango Matambanadzo in June this year.

MDC alliance deputy national youth assembly treasurer Judith Tobaiwa (pictured below) won the race with a landslide victory after polling 1 328 votes. Former MP for the constituency blessing Chebundo was a distant second with 496 votes.

Former Health Minister in the inclusive government, , managed a paltry 43 votes, while Edmore Marongwe got 22 votes.

Searchmore Muringani, mDC alliance midlands deputy spokesperson, said the Chamisa camp would grab the parliamentary seat.

“All our candidates accepted the vote results,” Muringani said.

“There was no violence. all supporters are now headed to win the seat at the ZeC (Zimbabwe electoral Commission) elections.

“We were united in the exercise of today and we showed the world we are the opposite of Zanu-PF.

“People are yearning for change in Kwekwe and we will deliver it with guidance from president Chamisa.”