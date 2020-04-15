MDC Alliance backs Mnangagwa

The MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa says it fully supports President Emmerson Mnangagwa on his call for severe punishment to be meted out on people found guilty of spreading fake news on the coronavirus.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende on Tuesday told the Daily News that citizens should focus on spreading information on how COVID-19 can be fought rather than peddling falsehoods. Said Hwende:

Those spreading fake news about COVID-19 must face the law. Let’s be responsible citizens, this disease is killing many people worldwide. We must all be responsible and continue staying at home as ordered. Coronavirus is a serious matter. We need to unite. We don’t want people to politicise the issue of COVID-19. We expect all Zimbabweans to spread messages on how we can fight the disease as a country. Everyone must be responsible.

President Mnangagwa was livid following the publication of a fake statement purported to have been from his office.

The statement, which circulated widely on social media, claimed that the 21-day national lockdown which came into effect on March 30 had been extended to the end of April.

The President said he has instructed the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) to investigate the issue so that it can bring to book the person who originated the message.