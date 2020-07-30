MDC activits in South Africa to besiege Zimbabwe Embassy

Notice is hereby given to our MDCA members, the general public and citizens, and members of the media fraternity to the effect that; The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance South Africa Province will be holding demonstrations outside Zimbabwe embassies and consulates tomorrow 31 July 2020 in solidarity with the suffering Zimbabwean citizens under the Zanu PF and Mnangagwa rulership, in the following of our districts.

For more information please contact the MDCA SA Provincial Organising Secretary, Leader Tangai Marufu on +27658140201 or the mentioned districts Organising/Communications Secretaries, names, and contacts supplied below.

1.MDCA Western Cape district

Organ Godfrey Karuru- +27749388642

Organ Runyararo Mukuku- +27781485582

Infor Don Madziva- +27826810806

2.MDCA Namibia district

Organ Gotosa- +264812084418

Infor Robson Ruhanya- +264813192152

3.MDCA Botswana district

Organ Taurai Mavhoko- +26772171136

Infor Dumisani Dolobo- +26774364627

4.MDCA Zambia district

Organ Clint- +260978494945

MDCA SA Province we fully support the 31st July peaceful demonstration in Zimbabwe. We are very much aware that in some districts we were not given permission to gather to demonstrate because of the Covid-19 restrictions. Our members, who can not organize and attend demonstrations are therefore urged to gather in solidarity tonight for night vigils, observing COVID-19 social distancing rules.