MDC-A fires Chegutu mayor, suspends 6 cllrs

MDC Alliance has fired Chegutu mayor Councillor Mr Henry Muchatibaya while six other councillors have been suspended from the party for defying a directive on the election of the mayor early last month.

Mr Muchatibaya has also lost the posts he held in the Alliance. Both actions are with immediate effect.

MDC Alliance provincial chairman Mr Ralph Magunje advised Mr Muchatibaya of his dismissal in a letter dated October 15, 2018.

The mayor was elected with seven votes against other candidates – Councillor Edward Dzeka (3) and Councillor Anywhere Mukutuma (2).

