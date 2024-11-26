Mbare Resilience Lauded: Chinese Ambassador Pledges Support Post-Fire Tragedy

Spread the love

HARARE – The Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zhou Ding, has commended the resilience of the Mbare community and pledged support in the wake of the devastating fire that gutted Mbare Musika, the country’s largest market, a month ago.

Speaking during an event last Friday, Ambassador Zhou expressed solidarity with the affected traders and families, many of whom are still grappling with the aftermath of the inferno that destroyed livelihoods and left an estimated 4,000 traders counting losses. The fire prompted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to declare it a state of disaster due to the extensive damage caused.

In a gesture of support, the Chinese Embassy partnered with Teen Rescue Mission, a local non-governmental organisation, to assist 100 vulnerable families in Mbare by covering school fees and providing stationery for learners in primary school. The initiative, valued at thousands of dollars, aims to ease the burden on families struggling to send their children back to school.

“To begin with, I would like to pay my tribute to the hardworking and persevering people of Mbare who are recovering from the misery caused by the inferno one month ago,” Ambassador Zhou said.

He praised Mbare Musika as a longstanding symbol of resilience and entrepreneurship, lamenting the devastating impact of the fire that destroyed millions of dollars worth of goods and infrastructure.

“A friend in need is a friend indeed. My colleagues and I share the sorrow of our brothers and sisters here,” he added, emphasising the embassy’s commitment to complement government efforts in restoring livelihoods.

The Chinese envoy underscored the importance of ensuring that children affected by the tragedy continue their education uninterrupted.

“These children are the future of Zimbabwe and the torchbearers of our dreams and aspirations. They will soon take on the responsibilities of adulthood to give back to society and contribute to Zimbabwe’s economic and social progress,” he said.

In addition to the immediate relief efforts, the Chinese Embassy has been actively involved in youth empowerment projects in Mbare and Chitungwiza. Initiatives include rehabilitating community infrastructure such as swimming pools and supporting vocational training programs in areas like chicken rearing, dressmaking, and motor mechanics.

Since its inception in 2021, Teen Rescue Mission, led by Abraham Matuka, has empowered about 1,000 young people through various projects.

Ambassador Zhou expressed optimism about Mbare’s recovery and pledged continued support for the market’s restoration.

“I hope that not long after, the Mbare Musika will revive its former prosperity,” he said, highlighting the embassy’s willingness to work closely with Zimbabwean authorities and communities to rebuild the iconic marketplace.

Government officials at the event, including representatives from the Ministry of Youth Empowerment and the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, and SME Development, stressed the need to protect children from social ills such as drug abuse, crime, and teenage pregnancies.

The fire at Mbare Musika has had a ripple effect across the country, affecting not only traders but also farmers and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain. Efforts to restore the market’s operations are expected to play a critical role in reviving the local economy and ensuring the livelihoods of thousands of families dependent on it.

The Chinese government’s involvement in Mbare’s recovery has been widely praised as a testament to the enduring partnership between Zimbabwe and China.

