Mbare Musika Market Rehabilitation Plan Unveiled After Devastating Fire

HARARE – In a significant move towards rebuilding Mbare Musika Traders Market, President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared a State of Disaster following a destructive fire that affected 4,695 traders. The declaration is aimed at enabling a swift and effective response to the crisis, ensuring that affected traders receive support and that the market, a crucial hub for informal trade in Harare, is restored.

The Cabinet has approved a strategic partnership with a leading engineering and construction development company. The firm will collaborate with the government under a Design, Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Finance (DEPC+F) model. This arrangement is intended to streamline the rebuilding process, leveraging the expertise and resources of both the government and the private sector.

The DEPC+F model emphasizes a holistic approach to the reconstruction, where the partnered company will manage the design, engineering, and construction processes, as well as secure the necessary financing for the project. This is expected to ensure a timely and efficient restoration of the market facilities. The partnership aims to create a more modern and resilient trading center, designed to better withstand similar incidents in the future.

Construction work is anticipated to begin by the end of the year, marking a key step in the recovery process for the thousands of traders who rely on Mbare Musika for their livelihoods. The market serves as a central hub for agricultural produce and other goods in Harare, making its rehabilitation crucial for the local economy.

Government officials have underscored the urgency of the project, noting that the Mbare Musika market is not only a commercial center but also a lifeline for many Zimbabweans. In light of the fire’s impact, the reconstruction plan is designed to restore operations while implementing safety improvements to prevent future disasters.

This effort is part of broader government initiatives aimed at revitalizing Harare’s infrastructure and improving conditions for informal traders, who play a critical role in Zimbabwe’s economy. The government’s response to the Mbare Musika fire and the collaboration with private engineering firms is expected to serve as a model for future public-private partnerships in the country.

As the construction plans advance, authorities are working to provide temporary arrangements for the affected traders, ensuring that their business activities can continue while the market is being rebuilt. This development is seen as a critical step toward economic recovery and stability for the affected community.