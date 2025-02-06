Mayor Mafume’s luxurious home funded by shady deals

Spread the love

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is facing serious allegations after a Commission of Inquiry, investigating the operations of the City Council, suggested that he may have been involved in underhanded activities to acquire his luxurious Belvedere property.

Mafume has come under intense scrutiny following claims that his property, which is currently undergoing renovations, may have been funded through kickbacks from a company engaged in illegal dealings with the City Council.

NewZimbabwe.com visited the Belvedere property, where construction workers were seen working on site. Mafume, who is temporarily residing in Greendale, has stated that the Belvedere house will be turned into a student residence once renovations are complete.

However, the Commission of Inquiry has raised serious concerns about the legality of the renovations. Evidence leader Tapiwa Godzi questioned Mafume’s adherence to City Council procedures, highlighting that no formal application had been made for the project.

“We want you to bring an approved plan for that project because that project was not approved by Council. You did not make any application to undertake that project,” Godzi stated.

City Council regulations stipulate that individuals must pay application fees, development fees, and obtain approved plans before proceeding with any construction or renovation project. Mafume, however, denied the accusations, insisting that all procedures were followed.

“To my knowledge, everything is above board. I have a contractor that I have used. We have made the applications. I had advised her (wife) to follow all the procedures that are required together with the contractor, and I remember her telling me that building inspectors have come,” Mafume explained.

Despite Mafume’s claims of transparency, allegations of corruption within Harare City Council continue to surface. Some officials are accused of using their positions to further their own interests, undermining the integrity of the local government and burdening ratepayers in the process.

The Commission has also accused Mafume of receiving a US$200,000 bribe from Quill Associates, a company tasked with implementing an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for the City Council. The funds are allegedly linked to the purchase of the Belvedere property, and Mafume is said to have insisted that the Council continue working with Quill Associates, even when cheaper alternatives were available.

“Quill Associates was summarily dismissed in 2019 by management. I disagreed with management when they dismissed Quill Associates summarily and they said we would get a new ERP. It was dismissed because it had charged us US$75,000,” Mafume defended.

The mayor has firmly denied the bribery accusations, calling them “a lie.”

The Commission of Inquiry’s investigation into Harare City Council’s operations is ongoing, with Mafume’s actions and those of other officials under close examination. The findings could have significant political and legal ramifications for the embattled mayor and the City Council.

