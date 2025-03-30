Mavetera Responds to Geza’s Allegations, Shocks Many with Bold Statement

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Minister of Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT), Tatenda Mavetera, has responded to allegations made by activist and war veteran Blessed Geza regarding child exploitation under her administration. While Mavetera did not directly mention Geza in her response, she strongly defended her ministry’s commitment to protecting children and ensuring online safety.

Speaking shortly after the Mashonaland Central Digitilise Zimbabwe ICT Roving Expo in Bindura, Mavetera took to social media to highlight the government’s efforts to combat child exploitation and enhance digital security. Her remarks have since sparked widespread debate, with many expressing shock at the firm stance she took.

“The government remains dedicated to safeguarding children in the digital space. We are actively working to implement stringent measures that ensure online safety and prevent any form of exploitation,” Mavetera stated.

Her comments follow accusations by Geza, who has been vocal about what he describes as the government’s failure to curb child exploitation, particularly in the ICT sector. Geza has called for greater accountability and policy reforms to address the risks children face online. His claims have ignited heated discussions among citizens, with some supporting his concerns while others believe Mavetera’s response signals the government’s resolve to tackle the issue.

During the Bindura event, Mavetera also outlined several government initiatives aimed at promoting digital literacy and strengthening cybersecurity. These include collaborative efforts with key stakeholders to create a safer online environment for minors.

While reactions to her response have been mixed, it remains to be seen whether Mavetera will take further steps to directly address Geza’s claims or introduce additional policies to reinforce child protection online. As the debate continues, many Zimbabweans are watching closely to see how the government navigates this critical issue.

