Mathuthu twists knife into Masotsha, says she gets people killed

PROFESSOR Jonathan Moyo’s right-hand man Mduduzi Mathuthu, the editor of online publication ZimLive.com and uncle to Tawanda Muchehiwa, the 22-year-old journalism student who was abducted and tortured by suspected State agents on 30 July this year, says MDC Alliance (MDC-A) Bulawayo provincial chairlady, Tendai Masotsha, is a traitor who once had someone killed.

Posting on Twitter this Wednesday, Mathuthu accused the MDC-A of carrying out a shoddy investigation into Masotsha’s involvement in Muchehiwa’s abduction, saying the party got distracted by factional fights. Below is Mathuthu’s thread in full:

Tawanda Muchehiwa was abducted and tortured by state agents. This is not rocket science. Tendai Masotsha, who entered her guilty plea over that affair through the audio since released, was left unmolested by an incompetent inquiry by the MDC-A which got bogged down in G40 fog.

How MDC-A, through Gatsheni Gatsheni, injected G40 and internal factional fights into a simple and straightforward matter of infiltration and treachery boggles my mind. There’s no G40 ghost, no factional fight involved. She acted alone and should have been dealt with as such.

In her audio, she said she told Jameson Timba to communicate something to me. Timba told me the said conversation never happened. She is a blackmailer, rapacious fortune seeker and bloody agent who should have been outed long before Tawanda got hurt.

On the same day that she met Tawanda for the first time, on July 28 – not through his organisation, mind – she went to a place where #ZanuPFMustGo masks were being printed. Two minutes after she left the police arrived. Cde [Mthulisi Hanana] will confirm this.

It is also true she once got someone killed. Her husband was away, returned home and found the cattle herder, a relative, in bed with her. Husband killed the poor fella. I only bring this up because it addresses issues of moral deficiency.

I still pray the MDC Alliance will come out and reject her false, dangerous claims she made against Tawanda, a young 22-year-old whose crime is yearning for a better Zimbabwe. It’s lies because [Nyasha William Gwazemba] was there, never heard it. There’s no sabbatical for traitors.