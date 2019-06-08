Matabeleland North snubs Mthuli Ncube

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North on Saturday snubbed Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to represent the party in the Lupane East by-election.

In the run up to the provincial meeting, speculation was rife that Ncube would be seconded to contest.

However, in a twist of events, Matabeleland North backed former provincial youth chairman for the post.

Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairman Richard Moyo confirmed the developments.

The Lupane East seat fell vacant following the death of Sithembile Gumbo.

The by-election will be held in August.

