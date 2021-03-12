Masvingo socialite Sally Musakande dies

Masvingo – Sociable Sally Musakande who was well known in Masvingo is no more.

Musakande who was married to prominent crocodile farmer, Duncan Wardley died this morning at her Morningside home.

Deceased’s sister, Fadzai Muzvidzwa also known as Sasha confirmed the death to The Mirror.

“We were robbed when we least expected. Sally passed on at 8am today. She vomited a lot when she woke up in the morning,” said Muzvidzwa.

Musakande was diagnosed with cervical cancer three years ago and she was getting treatment from private hospitals.

Musakande who came from Sipambi area in Bondolfi has left a husband and two children.

Mourners are gathered in Morningside and burial arrangements are yet to be announced. https://masvingomirror.com