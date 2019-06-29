Massive demonstrations against Walter Magaya planned

Political activist Patson Dzamara says he is organising a demonstration against embattled Prophetic Healing and Deliverance leader Walter Magaya.

Magaya is accused of raping a teenager and impregnating her.

Said Dzamara, “We will be marching to Magaya’s church soon. We can’t and won’t allow this nonsense to continue. Who is with me?”

Dzamara later posted on Twitter that Magaya had sent people to threaten the family of the alleged victim.

“I have made contact with the parents of the lady who was sexually abused by Magaya. It is disturbing to learn that Magaya has unleashed people to harass their family and they have gone into hiding. We can’t keep silent Zimbabweans. This madness must be stopped.

“Makandiwa leads a big congregation just like Magaya but I’ve never heard any allegation of sexual abuse against him? This should be the 4th time for Magaya. There is a big issue here and Magaya must be thoroughly investigated. He must not be allowed to continue abusing women.”

A video clip of some parents accusing Magaya of raping and impregnating their daughter went viral on social media in the past days.

The mother said, “I received a message from my daughter while I was performing my duties at church (PHD Ministries) stating that she had been raped by Prophet Magaya and that he was responsible for her pregnancy.

“We are loyal members of the church. She said the prophet used to sexually abuse her. She said he used to sleep with her. They were never in love, but he just manipulated her.”

