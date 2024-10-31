Masimba Holdings Selected to Rebuild Harare’s Iconic Mbare Market After Fire Displaces Thousands

Spread the love

HARARE – Following a devastating fire that ravaged Mbare Market, one of Zimbabwe’s largest and oldest trading hubs, the government has appointed Masimba Holdings to lead its reconstruction.

The fire, which broke out on [date of fire], caused extensive damage, disrupting the livelihoods of nearly 5,000 traders who relied on the market as their primary source of income.

Government officials said the reconstruction project is set to take at least seven months, with plans to transform the market into a modern, safer facility that will better serve both traders and the community. The new design is expected to include updated stalls, improved safety measures, and facilities to accommodate the diverse range of goods sold at the market, from fresh produce to household items.

“The priority is not just to rebuild, but to upgrade and expand the market infrastructure to meet current needs and future demand,” a spokesperson from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works stated. “Masimba Holdings has been selected due to their strong track record in large-scale urban projects and commitment to sustainable, high-quality construction.”

The selection of Masimba Holdings aligns with the government’s vision to restore Mbare Market as a central hub of commerce and social interaction. The rebuilding process will incorporate input from local vendors and community representatives to ensure that the new facility meets the practical needs of the traders.

Traders who lost their stalls and merchandise in the fire have called for swift action to restore the market, voicing concerns about their economic survival during the construction period. In response, government officials have pledged support initiatives, including temporary trading spaces, as well as exploring relief funding to assist the affected traders.

Originally established in the 1950s, Mbare Market holds historical significance and is a cornerstone of Harare’s economy, drawing customers from across the city and beyond. Its reconstruction is seen as an important step in reviving local commerce and restoring public confidence in safety standards at high-traffic trading locations.

Masimba Holdings has assured the public of its dedication to completing the project on time while maintaining rigorous safety and quality standards. With the market’s reopening anticipated by mid-next year, many are hopeful that the revamped facility will foster economic growth and provide enhanced opportunities for Harare’s bustling trading community.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...