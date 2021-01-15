Manicaland Provincial Minister Gwaradzimba dies of Covid-19

MINISTER of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs Ellen Gwaradzimba has died to Covid-19.

She was 60.

A government official and relative to the late minister confirmed the news that she died at a private clinic in Harare.

Gwaradzimba, a war veteran of the liberation struggle, was airlifted to Harare after suffering from Covid-19 related complications recently.

Her death comes as Covid-19 cases continue to surge after an influx of returnees in the country during the festive season.

Gwaradzima, a Zanu PF Women’s League executive member, was first elected Senator during the 30 July 2018 harmonised election and was appointed the Provincial Affairs Minister for Manicaland Province in 2019.

She is the latest serving government minister to die of the Covid-19 scourge following the death last year of then Agriculture minister Perrance Shiri.