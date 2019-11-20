‘Mangagwa mum on Gen. Chiwenga’s return’

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has kept Zimbabweans guessing on the current health status of the ailing Vice President General Contantino Chiwenga who is on a medical pilgrimage in China.

Zimbabweans have been forced to rely on media and speculations about the status and the impending return of the once all powerful General

Political analysts who spoke to this publication said the government was not doing justice to the people of Zimbabwe who are entitled to know about the health status of their Vice Presidnet who feeds on tax payers money.

Constitutional Lawyer Shephard Dube said, “Mnangagwa’s silence on the health of the General is a travesty to the trust that the people of Zimbabwe should have on their government. The Vice President is an employee of the state and is paid though the money that is heavily taxed from the people so they have a right to know how he is doing. You can not have someone who is sick for the whole and fails to perform his duties and yet you are not updated about his status while you are paying him every month. If there was a time that this government must show that it cares for its people it is now, they must declare and be transparent. But well, these are the same people who lied about the money that China gave to Zimbabwe so we know that they can never be trusted.”

South African based political analyst Kelvin Mazhandu said Mnangagwa must heed to the calls of the people and remove Chiwenga due to incapacitation.

“President Mnangagwa must not be fearful of removing his ailing deputy who can’s perform duties,” Mazhandu said. “He has the constitutional powers to remove him and remain with either one Vice President or appoint another in his place. ZANU PF is going to the Conference in Goromonzi this December. The party must appoint a new healthy person. We can not have a person who is salaried for merely sleeping at a hospital bed.”

Professor Jonathan Moyo recently said Mnangagwa had approached Joice Mujuru to replace Chiwenga.