Man Arrested After Forcing Entry Into State House, Demanding to See Mnangagwa

HARARE – A Harare man, Felix Togaraseyi Magureyi, was arrested on December 23 after allegedly forcing his way into State House for the second time this year, demanding to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Magureyi, 40, was remanded in custody until January 7, 2025, after appearing in the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of trespassing.

Authorities said Magureyi arrived at State House at around 1 PM, driving a Toyota Hilux Raider, and parked at the visitor’s entrance. He confronted police officers and insisted on meeting the President. Despite being warned, Magureyi allegedly overpowered a police officer and forced his way onto the premises before being apprehended. Witnesses are expected to testify against him, and the incident was reportedly captured on video, which will be presented as evidence in court.

This is not the first time Magureyi has been arrested for breaching State House security. In May, he was detained after a similar attempt, claiming that Mnangagwa was his father. During that incident, police recovered various items from his vehicle, including a sjambok, a toy firearm, ammunition, and communication equipment.

Magureyi’s actions are part of a growing list of incidents involving unauthorized attempts to access State House. Over recent years, there have been cases of individuals attempting to force their way into the premises, often with peculiar demands or claims. Authorities have emphasized the importance of ensuring robust security measures to prevent such breaches.

Magistrate Judith Taruvinga has ordered Magureyi to undergo a mental health evaluation by two medical doctors to determine his state of mind, given his repeated attempts to gain access to the President. The case has sparked public interest and renewed calls for enhanced vigilance at critical government facilities.

