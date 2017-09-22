Malawi President goes potty over Mugabe UN address; calls him ‘Africa’s last man standing’

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika held talk with Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Thursday at Lotte New York Palace in New York, United States and hailed the Zimbabwean leader’s rich history thta makes him the only remaining hero of African nationalism.

According to official Malawi News Agency (Mana) report, President Mutharika said he had fruitful discussions with the Zimbabwean President specifically on issues affecting the two countries.

“We are almost one country, no conflict. We have many Malawians in Zimbabweans and Zimbabweans in Malawi. So we talked about that,” Mutharika said, according to Mana.

Mutharika described Mugabe as “the last man standing’’, adding he learns a lot from the African icon.

“Each time I meet him, I learn so much because he gives us the perspective of where we are coming from and where we are going,” Mutharika said.

The two presidents are in New York, USA for the 72nd United Nations General Assembly which started on 19 September and will end on 25th September, 2017.

In quotes reported by The Chronicle of Zimbabwe, Mutharika said: “We spoke about about Malawi and Zimbabwe. The long history. You know President Mugabe is my brother. Zimbabwe and Malawi are almost one country. No conflict, no dispute whatsoever. Hundred percent friendship.

“I would like to come to Zimbabwe and he also wants to come to Malawi. We spoke about the continued exchange of our visits in the near future.”

Turning to his meetings with President Mugabe, he said: “I always learn so much from him. You know he has such a rich history. He is the only remaining hero of African nationalism, the struggle for independence. He is the last man standing. He has such a rich history of Africa.

“Each time I meet him I learn so much. He gives us a perspective of where we have come from. I am always excited to meet him.”

The Malawian leader has continued to disappoint the West that was hoping they would use him to strain relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe. Instead he has spoken openly about the heroism of his Zimbabwean counterpart.

After attending the 70th session of the UN General Assembly in New York two years go, Mutharika spoke about his country’s close relations with Zimbabwe.

“We have excellent relations with Zimbabwe. We have never had any problems … In the whole African Union I think it is clear that President Mugabe is seen as a real hero you know, when he speaks everyone listens because he has such a rich history of the struggle against colonialism. I think he symbolises that generation of very great African leaders,” said the Malawian leader at that time.

Malawian government has maintained strong ties with Zimbabwe. – Nyasa Times