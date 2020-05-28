Make Zimbabwe work again says former minister

Former cabinet minister Walter Mzembi has casted president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime for failing to evaluate safety nets in Covid -19 pandemic era.

Mangwana said on his micro blogging Twitter,

“Cabinet should evaluate safety nets,those are basics people cannot afford in their own country

“Lockdowns have created these People’s routes and ports of entry, God himself parted the Red sea for his people!

Make the country work again!,” said Mzembi

Covid-19 cases have marked a sharp rise 76 new cases recorded in Beitbridge, Masvingo and Harare. All the new cases except one have been registered among returnees from mainly South Africa and Botswana.