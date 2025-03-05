Makandiwa’s US$1 Million Challenge Sparks Controversy

HARARE – The Million Dollar Challenge issued by United Family International Church (UFIC) founder Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has set social media ablaze, drawing a mix of support and criticism, with some religious figures warning that the man of cloth could be falling into a trap set by the Devil.

Prophet Makandiwa’s bold challenge invites prophets, sangomas (traditional healers), and spiritualists to publicly prove their supernatural abilities by correctly identifying what he places in his pocket. He has pledged to reward anyone who succeeds with US$1 million, an amount he openly admits he does not have and would need to borrow if someone proves him wrong.

A Global Challenge

Extending beyond Zimbabwe, the challenge has been opened to spiritualists from Nigeria, Kenya, and Uganda.

“I’m giving you a test right here,” Prophet Makandiwa said. “If anyone can prophesy, and if there is a witch doctor who can see and gets told things by demons, we can arrange for you to come here on Sunday.

“We are not praying for each other, I am not going to do anything difficult. I will just put something in my pocket, and the one who will tell me what is in my pocket—I will borrow US$1 million.

“In front of all these people, we will sign. I don’t have the money, but I am saying we will sign an agreement, and you can sue me. It’s not a joke.”

To ensure fairness, Prophet Makandiwa also pledged to cover travel expenses for any willing participants—on the condition that they refund him if they fail the test.

A Divisive Challenge

While some believers have hailed Makandiwa’s challenge as a necessary stand against false prophets, others have raised concerns about his approach, with some arguing that the challenge itself is unbiblical.

One of the critics, Bible scholar Fungai Maponga, warned that Prophet Makandiwa had made a mistake by attaching money to the challenge.

“We respect Prophet Makandiwa as a teacher of the Word, but on pledging money, he made a mistake,” Maponga said.

“Had he challenged the sangomas and prophets without promising money, we could have understood him better since there are a number of false prophets and sangomas.

“Jesus’ powers were tempted by the Devil, but he replied by quoting the Word of God. Prophet Makandiwa must admit that he got carried away by making that challenge. It’s not biblical and is based on material things being sought by the people he is challenging.

“He failed his test of integrity by promising a million dollars. How can he be different from false prophets and sangomas who need money when he is also pledging money?

“A demon cannot remove another demon. The money promised is the demon.”

Prophet Passion Java Joins the Debate

Renowned Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Passion Java took to social media to counter Prophet Makandiwa’s challenge, proposing his own twist to the test.

“On Sunday, VaMakandiwa, ndirikuuya nechirema chikafamba ndokupai 10 million USD,” he posted, implying that if he brought a physically disabled person who was miraculously healed, he would reward Makandiwa with US$10 million.

Warnings from Fellow Prophets

A Chitungwiza-based prophet, popularly known as ‘Miracle Paul’, also issued a cryptic warning to those considering taking up Makandiwa’s challenge.

“Chenjerai kuti munodzoka musisawone kana chinhu ikoko,” he posted, cautioning that those attempting to win the money might suffer spiritual consequences.

Support for Makandiwa

Despite the controversy, some have stood firmly behind Prophet Makandiwa, comparing his actions to biblical figures who confronted false prophets.

“Elijah dealt heavily with false prophets of Baal. We want Makandiwa to do the same,” said a woman who declined to be named.

Makandiwa Remains Silent

When reached for comment, Prophet Makandiwa’s spokesperson, Prophet Prime Kufa, said the UFIC leader was not entertaining any further questions.

“A number of media houses have called seeking an interview with Prophet Makandiwa.

“He said he is not taking questions, since he has already said everything in the post circulating,” Prophet Kufa stated.

As debate rages on, Prophet Makandiwa’s Million Dollar Challenge continues to fuel conversations about faith, integrity, and the nature of spiritual powers.

