Mafume’s Belvedere hostel now faces demolition

Having presided over the City of Harare’s demolition of homes in Belvedere last year, insisting they bypassed due process, Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume is about to find the boot on the other foot.

A City of Harare inspector, David Wadarwa, Monday told the Commission of Inquiry, led by retired Judge Justice Maphios Cheda, that he will recommend the demolition – of unauthorised renovations to Mafume’s own Belvedere property. It could be a classic case of hoist by his own petard.

Mafume, it seems, has transformed his residential pad into a hostel, a commercial venture that blatantly ignores council rules. He has admitted the foul play – neglecting to apply for a “change of use” permit.

During his commission testimony, Wadarwa appeared like a rabbit caught in the headlights, completely floundering when quizzed about his inspection of Mafume’s property.

The commission grilled Wadarwa relentlessly, demanding an explanation for how he greenlighted the inspection on a building that did not match the plans.

“Why were you signing for developments which are not in accordance with the plan?” lead evidence Tapiwa Fresh Godzi pressed.

Wadarwa replied, “To me, it’s normal that I sign and then recommend that changes are made.”

When pushed further, he stammered, “It was an error on my part, Sir.” An error repeated six times, apparently, each one carefully signed off on – queried Justice Cheda.

Wadarwa claims he was pressured by his boss and dashed through the process, forging dates as he signed off on all six approvals in a single day. The commission then inquired about Wadarwa’s remedy to his mistakes.

“I will advise the owner of the property to demolish the alterations made to his property and revert to the original approved plan. I will write a letter to my seniors informing them about this,” he said.

Mafume, despite admitting to bending the rules, is clinging to the hope of “regularisation” – relying on a loophole in the by-laws.

But City of Harare Urban Planning Acting Director Samuel Nyabeza said it is not possible. He branded the inspection signatures on Mafume’s property plan as highly suspicious, noting the impossibility of such frequent inspections.

Nyabeza also insisted that Mafume must rectify his error by returning the property to its original residential status.

Mafume is understood to have jetted out of the country but will be back next week to face the commission. – NewZim

