Mafume and two others suspended as councillors

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume, his deputy Luckson Mukunguma and councillor Anthony Shingadeya have been suspended as councillors for ward 17, 25 and 11 respectively, with immediate effect on corruption related charges.

They are accused of parceling out land to different people and companies in various parts of the city. Mafume and Mukunguma were already serving a suspension from being the mayor and deputy mayor respectively.

According to a letters written by acting Local Government and Public Works Minister Jenfan Muswere dated January 22 individually addressed to the trio, they were suspended based on findings of an investigation team which produced a preliminary report dated December 14, 2020 in line with Section 114 (2) of the Urban Councils Act.

Minister Muswere said was reasonable ground to suspect that the trio was guilty of misconduct.

Mafume, Mukunguma and Shingadeya would be banned from conducting any business for or on behalf of council within or outside council premises and they will not be eligible to receive any form of remuneration during the suspension.

They were advised to respond to the allegations within seven days of receiving the suspension letters. – Herald