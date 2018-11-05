Lumumba Apologises To ED And Chiwenga, Says JPM Is Queen Bee

In a statement on Facebook, Acie Lumumba, real name William Mutumanje, apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga for getting him involved in matters beyond his pay grade.

Lumumba also denied reports by Daily News that he received money from Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to smear senior Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) officials. He also denied that Sakunda boss Kudakwashe Tagwirei is the mysterious Queen Bee.

He said a person with the initials JPM is Queen Bee insinuating that RBZ governor John Panonetsa Mangudya is the person leading the cartel. In previous videos Lumumba exonerated Mangudya saying that he is not responsible for the economic collapse. We publish Lumumba’s latest statement below:

This is a public apology to the President and his VP for getting myself involved in matters beyond my pay grade. I have never received any money from Prof Mthuli and I wish him all the best in his job, he’s a smart man. The path I intended to take tonight is not good for me. I have since unearthed some details that I am not protected enough to share at the moment. Munondichekeresa. I will however tell you this for those wish to pursue this life limiting path. Queen Bee is not Kuda Tagwirei. Its JPM. I had missed it all along, he has played us and them all, the signature responsible for the failure and closure of businesses is JPM. The signature responsible for playing puppet master with industry is JPM. The signature responsible for introduction of new vocabulary to us such as bond notes/RTGS/Nostro/Rate/Transfer/Zipit/basket of currencies etc. Language never or little used anywhere else in the world. Most quiet guy in the room, plays the fool and has watched them all come and go since he was just a mere bank officer. JPM could possibly be the richest human being in this country. You dont believe me? Audit him.

Source: Pindula