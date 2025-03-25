Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to Auxillia Mnangagwa

Spread the love

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has extended birthday greetings to Zimbabwe’s First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

“Your patriotism, rich life experience, professionalism and deep knowledge are of significant value to Zimbabwe, its economic and humanitarian programs. These same qualities have also gained special significance in our joint work in such areas as healthcare, including maternal and child healthcare, education, and food security. I am glad that your visits to Belarus have become a good tradition. I will be happy to welcome you on the hospitable Belarusian land at any time convenient for you to discuss the fulfilment of the earlier-reached agreements as well as new promising projects,” the message of greetings reads.

Aleksandr Lukashenko wished Auxillia Mnangagwa health, family happiness, well-being and successful implementation of all plans.

