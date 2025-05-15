Lukashenko sees off Zimbabwean president at airport

Spread the love

MINSK, (BelTA) – Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko saw off Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his colleague and friend, at Minsk National Airport, BelTA has learned.

At the airport, the two leaders held a meeting to take stock of Emmerson Mnangagwa’s working visit to Belarus.

Aleksandr Lukashenko emphasized that the current level of relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe has been achieved thanks to the personal contribution of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We are very happy to be here and to see such a strong momentum in the relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe,” the Zimbabwean president said. During the friendly conversation, the leaders touched on the weather: Belarus is experiencing rather cool weather in May this year. “You will have to reacclimatize when you are back home. But it is winter there now,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted. Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed that it is indeed the winter season in Zimbabwe, and temperatures can be considered quite chilly. “But the Belarusian weather is very comfortable for us,” he stressed. “That means you should visit Belarus more often,” The Belarusian leader responded. The two leaders bid each other a warm farewell. Emmerson Mnangagwa expressed gratitude for the excellent organization of his visit and invited Aleksandr Lukashenko to pay a return visit to Zimbabwe in the near future. “Thank you very much! I will take with me the best memories,” the Zimbabwean president said.

On 14 May, Aleksandr Lukashenko and Emmerson Mnangagwa held talks at the Palace of Independence with the participation of members of the governments of the two countries. The parties discussed industrial cooperation, the creation of joint ventures, cooperation in trade, healthcare, education, and modern technologies.

The parties also noted that Zimbabwe may become a gateway for Belarus to the African market. Aleksandr Lukashenko called to intensify cooperation between the EAEU and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). This year Belarus is presiding in the Eurasian Economic Union, while Zimbabwe is chairing the SADC.

Belarus and Zimbabwe have signed a package of documents, including a roadmap for 2026-2030, which covers all key joint projects across various sectors.

The leader of Zimbabwe arrived in Belarus on 11 May. Over the past few days, he visited the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial, where he laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, and also toured the Savushkin Product dairy company and praised the milk processing technologies used in Belarus.

A number of bilateral events was also held at the ministerial level, between organizations and enterprises, public organizations, and business communities.

Like this: Like Loading...