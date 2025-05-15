Lukashenko sees off Zimbabwean president at airport

“We are very happy to be here and to see such a strong momentum in the relations between Belarus and Zimbabwe,” the Zimbabwean president said.
During the friendly conversation, the leaders touched on the weather: Belarus is experiencing rather cool weather in May this year. “You will have to reacclimatize when you are back home. But it is winter there now,” Aleksandr Lukashenko noted.
Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed that it is indeed the winter season in Zimbabwe, and temperatures can be considered quite chilly. “But the Belarusian weather is very comfortable for us,” he stressed.
“That means you should visit Belarus more often,” The Belarusian leader responded.
The parties also noted that Zimbabwe may become a gateway for Belarus to the African market. Aleksandr Lukashenko called to intensify cooperation between the EAEU and the Southern African Development Community (SADC). This year Belarus is presiding in the Eurasian Economic Union, while Zimbabwe is chairing the SADC.
Belarus and Zimbabwe have signed a package of documents, including a roadmap for 2026-2030, which covers all key joint projects across various sectors.
The leader of Zimbabwe arrived in Belarus on 11 May. Over the past few days, he visited the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial, where he laid flowers at the Eternal Flame, and also toured the Savushkin Product dairy company and praised the milk processing technologies used in Belarus.
A number of bilateral events was also held at the ministerial level, between organizations and enterprises, public organizations, and business communities.