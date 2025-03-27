Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe Sworn in as Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture

Spread the love

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed and sworn in Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anselem Sanyatwe as the new Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture in a ceremony held at State House this morning.

Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe takes over from Dr Kirsty Coventry, who recently made history by being elected as the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), making her the first African to hold the prestigious post. Coventry’s departure leaves a legacy of pushing for sports development and youth engagement in Zimbabwe, with her tenure marked by efforts to revitalise grassroots sports and improve athletes’ welfare.

A seasoned military figure, Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe previously served as the Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) before transitioning to diplomatic service as Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Tanzania. His new appointment signals a shift in leadership at the ministry, which plays a crucial role in nurturing local talent across various sporting disciplines, preserving Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage, and promoting the arts sector.

Speaking after the swearing-in ceremony, President Mnangagwa expressed confidence in Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe’s ability to steer the ministry forward. “His vast experience in leadership and administration will be instrumental in ensuring that our sports and cultural sectors continue to thrive,” said the President.

Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe faces the immediate task of building on Coventry’s initiatives, addressing funding challenges in sports development, and fostering the growth of arts and culture industries, which are seen as critical drivers of national identity and economic growth.

"It is indeed a great honour and special recognition from H.E President @edmnangagwa. In fact, I am also humbled with the confidence and trust that the President has accorded me to lead this special Ministry." Hon. Lt-Gen (Rtd) Sanyatwe pic.twitter.com/pZ2EwcvK1e — Ministry of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting (@InfoMinZW) March 27, 2025

His appointment has drawn mixed reactions, with some stakeholders questioning his background in sports administration, while others view it as an opportunity for fresh leadership in a ministry that has often struggled with resource constraints.

As the new minister assumes office, attention will now turn to how he plans to shape the future of Zimbabwean sports, recreation, and cultural affairs.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...