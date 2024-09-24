Lithuania regime slammed for handing over Zimbabwean firebrige trucks to Ukraine

Spread the love

LITHUANIA’s decision to donate 17 fire engines, which were originally meant for Zimbabwe, to Ukraine, has sparked controversy with analysts slamming the move.

The Government recently urged Lithuania to return the fire engines, which were purchased by Zimbabwe from Belarus before they were impounded by authorities in Lithuania, while in transit to Harare.

A political analyst Advocate Obert Gutu said this is not only shameful and scandalous, but also disgraceful and unlawful.

He said the fire engines were legitimately and lawfully purchased by the Government, adding that at international law, the fire engines are property of the sovereign state of Zimbabwe.

Lithuania, he said, has no right, in terms of both public and private international law, to confiscate the fire engines and hand them over to Ukraine or any other country without the consent and approval of Zimbabwe.

“I’m pretty sure that the Office of the Attorney-General is seized with this matter. This cannot and indeed, shouldn’t be allowed to happen. Why should Zimbabwe be unlawfully caught up in the disputes between Lithuania and Belarus?

“Why should Zimbabwe be collateral damage to the raging war between Ukraine and Russia? Somehow, this also smacks of naked racism. Surely, if Zimbabwe was a country in Europe, I don’t want to think that Lithuania would have come up with such an outrageous decision,” said Advocate Gutu.

Another analyst Mr Tongai Dana weighed in saying the interception and subsequent donation of Zimbabwe-bound fire engines by Lithuania to Ukraine, due to Western sanctions, highlights the real-world impact of the punitive measures.

Fire engines, he said, are crucial for emergency responses and infrastructure protection, and their confiscation undermines the country’s ability to safeguard its communities and properties from disasters.

Mr Dana said this is a poignant reminder that the political tactics employed by Western nations lead to dire consequences for ordinary people, who bear the brunt of such measures.

While the West justifies sanctions as a means to pressure governments, he said, they frequently harm vulnerable communities in sanctioned countries.

Mr Dana said this reality highlights the “collateral damage” of sanctions, where essential services like fire and emergency response are compromised, leaving citizens at greater risk.

“Ultimately, this raises important questions about the morality and effectiveness of sanctions as a strategy for achieving political goals, particularly when they undermine the well-being of those they are ostensibly meant to protect.

“I, therefore, make a strong call that sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West be reconsidered and removed, and the fire engines released to the initial destination, Zimbabwe, as this situation hurts ordinary Zimbabwean citizens who deserve protection just as much as the people in Ukraine,’’ said Mr Dana.

Another analyst, Mr Shadreck Mashayamombe, described the move as callous.

“I understand the primary purposes of fire engines are for transporting firefighters and water to an incident as well as carrying equipment for firefighting operations. So for a country such as Lithuania to confiscate and donate them to another country is unheard of. It only shows that sanctions are not targeted but meant to choke the country’s economy”.

Mr Mashayamombe added that the 17 fire engines were purchased for Zimbabweans to provide emergency services in times of need.

“Our rights are now being infringed. The issue must be solved diplomatically rather than by donating our property to another country,” he said.

