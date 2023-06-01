Linda Masarira throws guntlet for Presidential race

Outspoken feminist and politician Linda Masarira has declared her intentions to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 presidential election set for 23 August.

The leader of the opposition Labour, Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) is the second female politician in Zimbabwe to express interest to enter a race widely seen as a toss of the coin between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition chief Nelson Chamisa.

The soon to be 41-year-old said she was prepared for the herculean task.

“Contesting is enough preparedness to challenge the two (Mnangagwa and Chamisa).

“Beyond challenging the characters, I am also challenging the binary political system, which has existed in Zimbabwe for 23 years now.

“One of the major reasons why Zimbabwe isn’t progressing is politics of populism and a two-party system which created a big man syndrome at the expense of service, development and progress.”

Masarira, who cut her teeth on politics as a fierce pro-democracy campaigner alongside some of the country’s cutting-edge activists, admitted winning the poll is going to be a big feat.

“Garnering 50%+1 in a polarised, toxic and sham election is a pipe dream.

“What is important is you learn the system, understand it and advocate for the right conditions to prevail that can allow a multiparty democracy, gender balance, free, fair and credible elections.

“A journey of a thousand miles started with a few steps. We are ready to commence the journey until we eventually win.

“Zanu was formed in 1963 and only attained power in 1980, MDC was formed in 1999 and only tasted some power 10 years later.

“Everything is a process. We are following the process,” said the former spokesperson of the now defunct MDC faction once led by former deputy prime minister Thokozani Khupe.

Apart from her intended challenge for President, Masarira said her party is also going to field candidates in a lot of constituencies in the country.

United Zimbabwe Alliance (UZA) leader Elisabeth Valerio is another female Zimbabwean politician to declare interest in running for the country’s most influential job.

Source – zimlive

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...