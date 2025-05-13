Land earmarked for public schools sold to land barons

Spread the love

In a formal complaint addressed to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) – acknowledged on December 10, 2024 – the residents accuse officials from the Goromonzi Rural District Council (GRDC) of colluding with land barons to facilitate the sale of the 3.5-hectare plot, located between areas known locally as “Pachibhorani” and “Gravel.” The land has reportedly been transferred to a private individual identified only as Leah.

The interim taskforce representing the affected community, led by chairperson Tatenda Taero, expressed frustration at the GRDC’s failure to clarify the circumstances around the sale despite repeated requests.

“We feel that this land deal is marred with irregularities, and the silence of the GRDC raises serious concerns,” Taero said. “That land was meant for a school. Now it’s been handed to a private individual with no transparency.”

Residents say the issue is not just about legality, but also about access to essential services. The nearest public schools are in Arcturus, Mabvuku, and Tafara – at least eight kilometres away — making daily travel difficult for hundreds of children in the growing suburb.

The petition, signed by over 500 concerned residents, has also been forwarded to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education. Among their demands is the immediate release of documents related to the transaction, including council meeting minutes, resolutions authorising the land transfer, and all financial records linked to the deal.

Local Member of Parliament Paddington Zhanda has backed the residents’ call for a probe, criticising the unchecked influence of land barons in urban planning.

“It’s unfortunate that land barons have been left to plan the city,” Zhanda said. “These individuals have become untouchable, and the government is losing revenue from these illegal transactions.”

Ruben Akili, director of the Combined Harare Residents Association, also weighed in, calling for swift government action to stop the illegal privatisation of public assets.

“There is a growing crisis where land meant for schools, clinics, and recreational spaces is being swallowed by private interests,” Akili said. “The government must urgently intervene, reclaim public land, and ensure proper urban development that serves the people.”

As pressure mounts, stakeholders await a response from both ZACC and the Ministry of Local Government, which has the authority to investigate and reverse improperly sanctioned land transactions.

Source – newsday

