Land Dispute Erupts as Former MPs, Diplomats Challenge Government Over Leases

HARARE – A simmering land dispute has erupted in the capital, as the STUHM Residents Association—a group representing current and former Members of Parliament—has formally challenged Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Daniel Garwe, over the status and legality of their residential lease agreements.

At the heart of the conflict is a contested piece of land in Harare, where high-profile political figures claim they were allocated residential stands through formal lease arrangements with the city and relevant authorities. However, recent government reviews have cast doubt on the validity of these agreements, sparking fears of eviction, cancellation of leases, or repossession of land.

The association submitted a formal petition to Minister Garwe demanding clarity on the government’s position, alleging unfair treatment and political interference. The matter has gained widespread attention due to the calibre of individuals involved.

Among the nearly 100 people named in the dispute are former Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, opposition veterans such as Morgan Komichi and Elias Mudzuri, and former ambassador and gender rights activist Priscilla Misihayirambwi-Mushonga. Several of those affected are senior figures who have served in past parliamentary sessions or government positions under both ZANU-PF and opposition banners.

The STUHM Residents Association argues that the residents acquired their stands legally and in good faith, and that many have already made substantial investments toward developing the properties. Some stands are reportedly at advanced stages of construction, while others have had building permits approved and serviced by private contractors.

“We believe this is an issue of legality and fairness, not politics,” said a representative of the association who spoke on condition of anonymity. “These leases were entered into through formal processes and were approved by competent authorities. We are prepared to defend our rights through the courts if necessary.”

In response, officials from the Ministry of Local Government have maintained that a comprehensive audit of urban state land is underway, and that some leases issued in recent years are being reviewed for irregularities, including suspected double allocations, unprocedural transfers, and encroachments on public land.

The ministry has not yet issued a formal response to the petition, but sources close to the matter say a ministerial taskforce has been established to review the leases and investigate any anomalies. Minister Garwe has previously stated that the government is committed to sanitising urban land management and rooting out corruption in the allocation of residential and commercial land.

Legal analysts say the case could set a significant precedent, especially if it moves to the courts. “This situation highlights the urgent need for transparency and consistency in land administration,” said Harare-based lawyer and land rights specialist Tawanda Chikore. “The overlap between politics, land, and governance has always been contentious in Zimbabwe, and this case is no different.”

As tensions rise, residents have called for dialogue and impartial arbitration, warning that arbitrary decisions could erode public trust and damage investor confidence in urban real estate.

The dispute comes at a time when urban land ownership in Zimbabwe remains a hot-button issue, with growing demand for housing, a history of irregular land sales, and overlapping jurisdiction between local authorities and central government complicating land governance in major cities.

