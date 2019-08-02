Knives out for Mutsvangwa over board appointments

Minister of Information Monica Mutsvangwa acted in clear violation of the law in appointing the board members of Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe, Transmedia and ZBC.

The board members are mostly drawn from Mashonaland, Manicaland, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

In a statement of Friday the President of Southern Stars Foundation Sindiso Mazibisa said, “The Southern Stars Foundation is appalled by the brazen violation of the constitution by Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa more specifically specifically section 18 of the constitution that says there has to be fair regional representation in board appointments.

Clearly the boards that have been appointed are in negation of the law. We condemn that kind of behavior and call upon the board appointments to be reviewed.”

Section 18 of the constitution says:

18. Fair regional representation 1. The State must promote the fair representation of all Zimbabwe’s regions in all institutions and agencies of government at every level. 2. The State and all institutions and agencies of the State and government at every level must take practical measures to ensure that all local communities have equitable access to resources to promote their development. Region.

Secretary General of Ibhetshu likaZulu Mbuso Fuzwayo said the boards must be immediately dissolved and replaced with a board that shows regional balance.

“We are calling upon the Minister to dissolve the illegal board that she appointed. The kind of individuals in that board show clearly that there is perpetually segregation being implemented by the government of Emmerson Mnangagwa. At a time when the nation is trying to heal Gukurahundi wounds we cannot allow such discriminatory appointments to be done.”