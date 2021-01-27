Killer Zivhu kills critics for real, calls them ‘dogs and baboons’

EXPELLED Zanu PF legislator for Chivi South Killer Zivhu went ballistic on Monday and equated his critics to “dogs and baboons”, in response to a social media troll wherein he was ridiculed for bragging over the use of steam sauna, as a precaution against the Covid-19 pandemic, Zim Morning Post can report.

The motormouth politician posted a picture of himself on micro-blogging site Facebook,sitting in a steam sauna accompanied with a caption which read:

“Busy steaming at home ,zvokufukira mugumbezi ndakazvitadza hangu (I am teaming at home and I can’t stomach the traditional method of using a cloth)

Simply put, a sauna is a small room or structure that provides dry heat or steam for bathing or refreshing the body.

According to an internationally recognised health journal, benefits of a steam sauna are to relieves tension, relax muscles , skin health and a lesser known benefit of opening the sinus.

Zivhu’s sentiments were met with a barrage of ‘trolls’ from social media users ridiculing him for using the sauna, which they deemed less effective than the traditional way.

“The steam must go right into your nostrils ichinodzoka kusvika kuchest uko. .the traditional way is more effective..kwete zvechi salad izvi zve sauna,” submitted one Yemurai Mafoti.

“Imi mukoma Zivhu you are supposed to inhale through the mouth and breathe out through the nose 10 then vise versa. Izvo zvekungobuda dikita hazvina zvazvinobatsira, ( Sweating profusely without inhaling the steam is not helpful)” wrote Moses Afiki.

Another user Eve Maforo suggested that Zivhu’s exercise was good for his skin not fight against Covid-19.

Incensed by the comments, Zivhu hit back with derogatory remarks.

He challenged his critics to revisit the advantages a steam sauna and dared them to install their own saunas, further calling them “dogs and baboons”.

Wrote Zivhu:

“Musaziva nhemha vanaGudo kana usina hauna. natira nekajira kane weti yomwana wako unyerere kwete kuziva nhemha.

“Go and read what Sauna do (sic)to your body ndokunge iripo this one is a special one made to help Covid patients.Musango humana kunge mune mari yacho vana imbwa imwi (Don’t act knowledgable for nothing you baboons, go and find out the benefits of sauna and this one is specially designed for Covid 1 patients, don’t just disrespect you dogs).”

Early this year, Zivhu also torched a social storm when he showed off his ‘ventilator’, which medical experts dismissed and said he was ripped off.

Asked on the ‘fake’ ventilator, Zivhu rudely quiped:

“Those people who told you about the fake ventilator are the ones who bought it.

“I did not buy anything like that,” he said in a telephone interview then.

Zivhu was fired from Zanu PF in July 2020, when his home province of Masvingo recommended his expulsion after he allegedly used social media to push for a meeting between First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokozile.

This was a calculated move to push for dialogue between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa.

Since his expulsion, he has been very active on social media posting seemingly sarcastic comments on most, ,if not all trending socio-political issues. – Zim Morning Post