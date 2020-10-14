Khupe’s councillor deputises Chamisa’s mayor

IN a major turn of events at Harare Town House, an MDC-T councillor Luckson Mukunguma, who last month narrowly lost the Harare mayoral election to MDC Alliance candidate Jacob Mafume, was yesterday elected deputy mayor.

Mukunguma lost to Mafume by five votes. This was despite that the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T had recalled councillors affiliated to the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance party. Mukunguma has, however, pledged to work with Mafume saying political affiliation should be put aside in order for elected officials to improve service delivery and fight graft.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to the mayor and say we are in this together and we need to make sure service delivery is our chorus so that the people who entrusted us with votes are given the services they are expecting,”

Mukunguma said.”It is important at this juncture to fight our number one enemy in the city of Harare and that is corruption,” he said. But the MDC Alliance said Mukunguma’s election would derail most council projects as he would use the position to fight Mafume.

Source – newsday