Khupe, S B Moyo Discuss Sanctions Removal

MDC-T President Thokozani Khupe Sunday met Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Moyo in Harare where the two politicians jointly condemned sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West and the US while calling for their immediate removal.

Khupe met Moyo in her capacity as the chairperson of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) International Re-engagement committee chairperson.

She said it was time sanctions were removed.

“We had a very good meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs as the POLAD International and Re-engagement committee where we were discussing about Zimbabwe getting back to the family of nations,” she said after the meeting.

“We want Zimbabwe to be given the same opportunity like other countries so that they are able to compete on the world stage. But because of the restrictions that we have as a country, we are unable to do that.

“So as the POLAD International and Re-engagement committee, we are going to be working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in making sure that we engage the international community so that Zimbabwe gets back to the family of nations.”

Moyo, on his part, said the declaration to have sanctions removed by opposition political parties was commendable and that the opposition was drawing a line on national interest against party differences.

“Drawing a line in terms of defending the national interest of this country and this is exactly what we had been discussing.

“I am happy that this country should in actual fact have a consensus, a consensus of fundamental issues that affect or build the country,” said Moyo. – Newzim