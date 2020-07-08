Khupe nearly beaten up at Chamisa’s mother funeral

There was drama at the burial of MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamis’s mother in Gutu as supporters tried to chase away leader of the MDC-T Thokozani Khupe, the Zim Morning Post has heard.

Eye witnesses told this publication that when Khupe’s vehicles arrived at the gate the angry youths barred her from entering the Chamisa residence.

“The vehicles were stopped at the gate as Khupe tried to enter the residence,” said one eye witness.

“The organising secretary, Amos Chibaya, intervened but to no success as the youths vowed to beat up Khupe and her aides.“

“Chibaya had to ask Chamisa to come so that the issue can be resolved,” the eye witness said.

Zim Morning Post posted on twitter the drama at the burial and below are some reactions from the MDC Alliance supporters