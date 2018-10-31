Khupe calls on Chamisa to acknowledge Mnangagwa Presidency

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has called on the MDC Alliance to acknowledge President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner of the July 30 presidential election to allow the country to move forward.

BY NQOBANI NDLOVU

“In any election, there is only one winner. Once there is a winner, we must rally behind those that would have won, put our ideas together and move this country forward. We cannot be talking about the just ended elections forever,” Khupe, a losing presidential hopeful, said.

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa disputes Mnangagwa’s victory, citing vote fraud and has refused to accept a Constitutional Court ruling that upheld the win.

Khupe said Zimbabwe “cannot be in election mode forever.”

“It should not be just about power, but all Zimbabweans who want a better life but if we pull in different directions, it is not going to help any of us. The people who will suffer are our followers, let us talk about the future. We would want a situation where there can be a platform where we as opposition can put ideas on how to solve the problems the country faces. That must be our preoccupation.”

MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Felix Magalela Mafa-Sibanda, however, dismissed Khupe’s comments as offside, before accusing the former deputy Prime Minister of being a Zanu PF decoy.

“As the MDC, we are not keen to criticise other progressive opposition parties. We feel Khupe must just join hands with Zanu PF since she’s the one who acknowledges that Mnangagwa won the elections. We see her as a Zanu PF surrogate,” Mafa-Sibanda said. – News Day