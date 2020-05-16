Khupe blasts Mnangagwa’s regime for abductions and torture of her adversaries

MDC T President Thokozani Khupe has condemned the abuse and torture of civilians. While Khupe did not mention names, people who responded to her Tweet, speculated that she was talking about MDC Alliance activists who were abducted and tortured and left in Bindura. Khupe tweeted:

The movement for Democratic Change(MDC-T) condemns the abuse and torture of civilians. We challenge the law enforcement agencies to desist from using any form of force on unarmed civilians when discharging their duties and call upon the authorities to conduct a full investigation

Most of the Twimbos who responded to Khupe’s tweet had no kind words for her and called her many names. Thokozani was declared the legitimate MDC leader by the Supreme Court ruling that also declared Chamisa the illegitimate MDC leader a ruling that did not sit well with many people who support Nelson Chamisa.

Meanwhile, the MDC Vice President Ms Lynette Karenyi Kore has released a statement dismissing social media rumours claiming she resigned from the MDC Alliance.

Karenyi said she will not leave her party because what they were doing is a national project and why would she leave now:

“There are false and malicious social media posts claiming that I have resigned from my position as VP of MDC Alliance.

“Its not usually my policy to respond to malicious reports by certain people with hidden agendas. However I want to make it clear that the MDC Alliance is the only vehicle confronting the regime and there is no question of me abandoning that national project for which many lost their lives,” she said.

She said; “whilst I appreciate the role of the media to inform the nation I would appreciate it if in future the media would check with me before publishing information that is not verified. All my official announcements are usually put on my facebook page.”