Kazembe’s power struggle exposed

ZANU PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe’s power struggle to retain the chairmanship ahead of the looming election has been exposed.

Kazembe who is slowly losing grassroots support after creating more enemies than friends in the provincial leadership is alleged to be looking for allies to support him on provincial elections.

Bulawayo24.com has it on good record that Kazembe wants to coopt two losing Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) members John Mudzonga and Johnson Mudzingwa to become provincial members.

Contacted for comment Kazembe dismissed the allegations saying the issue of co-options has not been discussed by appropriate organ.

“In any case the issue of the cooptions has not been discussed by appropriate organ so l do not know where that is coming from,” Kazembe said.

“Cooptions are part of the party’s constitutional processes. The criteria is prescribed by the constitution.It is the appropriate organ that coopts members as and when there is need and it is not the chairperson. In any case, party issues are dealt with or discussed at the right forum and not in the media,” he added.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has failed to conduct a single rally in the province after 2018 elections due to failure by Kazembe to mobilize the crowd and according to statistics Members of Parliament and Councillors got more votes than the president in the last election.