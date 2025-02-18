Kazembe-Kazembe Makes Threats to Those Opposing Mnangagwa’s 2030 Term Extension Bid

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe – In a startling revelation that underscores deepening divisions within Zimbabwe’s ruling party, Zanu PF, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe has accused party members of engaging in a dangerous competition to insult President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The remarks highlight the escalating internal strife within the party, as factions vie for power and influence ahead of key political events.

Speaking at a recent party gathering, Kazembe Kazembe expressed concern over the growing trend of public disparagement directed at the president. “People are now competing to insult the president, Emmerson Mnangagwa,” Kazembe stated.

“This is unacceptable and must be stopped immediately. Such behavior undermines the unity of the party and disrespects the office of the president.”

The war of words within Zanu PF has intensified in recent months, with factions aligned to different party heavyweights openly criticizing one another. Observers note that the infighting is largely driven by succession politics, as various groups position themselves for influence in the post-Mnangagwa era. The president, who has been at the helm since the ouster of the late Robert Mugabe in 2017, has faced increasing scrutiny over his leadership style and the country’s economic challenges.

Sources within the party reveal that the factional battles have become increasingly personal, with some members resorting to public attacks on Mnangagwa’s policies and leadership. This has sparked fears of a potential split within the party, which has dominated Zimbabwean politics since independence in 1980.

The pro-Chiwenga camp (soldiers) and the anti-2030 camp (Zanu PF members) have not insulted the President, nor anyone to be fair. They were very restrained, even though they were fuming. Largely because they were getting mixed signals. And also they confronted the President… https://t.co/QvgUMoRCfI — Maynard Manyowa (@iAmKudaMaynard) February 18, 2025

Political analyst Tendai Moyo commented on the situation, stating, “The open criticism of Mnangagwa by his own party members is unprecedented. It reflects the deep-seated frustrations within Zanu PF and the growing desperation among factions to secure their positions ahead of the next election cycle.”

The infighting has also raised concerns about the stability of the government, with some fearing that the public airing of grievances could weaken the party’s grip on power. Opposition parties have seized on the divisions, calling for unity and reform within the ruling party.

As the war of words continues, Kazembe Kazembe has called for discipline and loyalty among party members. “We must remain united and focused on the goals of the party,” he urged. “Insulting the president will only serve to divide us further and weaken our collective resolve.”

Despite these calls for unity, the factional battles show no signs of abating, with analysts predicting further turmoil within Zanu PF in the coming months. As the party grapples with internal discord, the future of Zimbabwe’s political landscape remains uncertain.

For now, all eyes are on President Mnangagwa and his ability to navigate the growing tensions within his party. Whether he can restore unity or the divisions will deepen further remains to be seen.

