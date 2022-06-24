Kazembe Kazembe accused of trying to assassinate Biti

Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC) chairperson in Mashonaland Central province George Gwarada has condemned Minister of Home Affairs Kazembe Kazembe who is also ZANU PF chairperson for Mashonaland Central for his growing appetite for political violence.

According to Gwarada , Kazembe was allegedly using a self styled militia calling itself Boko Haram to attack opposition members, ZANU PF members and journalists who are not writing in his favour.

“One wonders wether Kazembe is a Minister or a gangster masquerading as Home Affairs Minister,” Gwarada said. “This weekend Kazembe mobilized youths led by Emmerson Raradza from Muzarabani district who is their party chairman and attacked our Vice President Tendai Biti in Muzarabani and Mbire respectively.

“This is not the first time that Kazembe has unleashed a violent streak. In 2019 he reportedly charged at Politburo member Kenneth Musanhi with the intention of physically assaulting him. Kazembe was restrained by other party members.

“This violent nature has also characterized all the elections that Kazembe Kazembe has been involved in. From his days at Dynamos football club , to the constituency and now he is unleashing violence against CCC and journalists.

“A fortnight ago he sent Isheanesu “Chief Saunyama” Dzimbiti to threaten Freelance journalist Simbarashe Sithole who was exposing corruption in his constituency Mazowe West that is illegal and such act should not be seen coming from a Home Affairs Minister.”

CCC chairperson also castigated Kazembe for imposing himself at Alick Macheso’s show in the early hours of Sunday morning in Mvurwi. Kazembe wasn’t invited and he violently invaded the stage to chant slogans and introduce himself to the people.

“By merely coming to Macheso’s show and chanting slogans in Mvurwi Kazembe is trying to impose himself and ZANU PF on hungry citizens who are fed up with these hooligans,” he said. “It is not surprising that the majority of the people walked out of the show.”