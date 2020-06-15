Kasukuwere Responds To Coup Allegations

Exiled former ZANU PF political commissar Saviour “Tyson” Kasukuwere has denied claims by the Government of Zimbabwe that he is behind “rumours” of an imminent military coup.

In his statement issued on June 15th, Kasukuwere said as a victim of the November 2017 coup himself, he would never attempt or conspire to carry out a coup of any sort.

Below is Kasukuwere’s statement in full: