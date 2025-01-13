Kariba Dam water level rises 2,6 percent

Spread the love

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has reported water levels at Kariba Dam have steadily risen to 475,87 metres as of January 6, reflecting a 2,61 percent improvement in usable storage capacity for power production.

Hopes are high that continued rainfall this season will bolster power generation at Kariba, currently constrained by low dam levels.

The Kariba Dam is designed to operate optimally between levels of 475,50 metres and 488,50 metres for hydropower generation.

Based on the normal-to-above-normal rainfall forecast for the 2024/25 rainy season in the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) region, ZRA has revised its water allocation upwards to 27 billion cubic metres (BCM).

The water is shared equally between Zimbabwe and Zambia for power generation.

In the 2023/24 hydrological year, ZRA, which manages the riparian river allocated 16CBM of water for electricity generation between by the two neighbouring countries.

At some point last year, critically low water levels forced ZRA to allocate water sufficient for generating only about 214 MW, a significant reduction from the Kariba hydroelectricity capacity of 1,050 MW, illustrating the critical nature of the situation.

Zambia, which generates power from the northern bank of the dam, was equally affected, forcing both southern African nations to implement prolonged power rationing measures..

Said ZRA: “The Lake level is steadily increasing due to sustained rainfall on the reservoir and immediate catchment, closing the period under review at 475,87m (2,61 percent usable storage) on 6th January 2025, compared to 477,28m (12,32 percent usable storage) recorded on the same date last year.”

Zimbabwe has been grappling with frequent load shedding due to depressed output at Kariba, one of the country’s major power generation facilities, placing a significant strain on the national grid.

The addition of Units 7 and 8 to Hwange Thermal Power Station has increased its installed capacity to 1 520MW, providing some relief.

However, frequent breakdowns at Hwange, particularly in older Units (1-6), continue to disrupt power generation.

In an interview, economic commentator Ms Wendy Mpofu said continued rise in water levels at Kariba Dam has a positive impact on power generation.

“With increased water levels at Kariba, it means the power plant there can generate more electricity and we are just in the rainy season where normal to above-normal rainfall has been predicted. Based on the forecasts, we remain hopeful that dam levels will rise significantly this year,” said Ms Mpofu.

Source: Herald

