HARARE – Popular Zimbabwean musician and comedian Kapfupi, born Freddy Manjalima, sustained head and chest injuries in a car accident today.

The incident occurred while he was driving a vehicle gifted to him by Mnangagwa’s ally Wicknell Chivao.

Eyewitness accounts suggest reckless driving could have contributed to the crash. The accident has sparked further scrutiny as it marks the fourth vehicle donated by Sir Chivhayro to be involved in such incidents, raising questions about the fate of his charitable gestures.

Kapfupi, known for his comedic prowess and musical talent, rose to stardom through productions such as Notorious Kapfupi and What Goes Around Comes Around. In 2010, his song “Mai Nga” and its accompanying video earned him national acclaim, topping charts on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Born to a Malawian father, Joseph Manjalima, Kapfupi grew up in Zimbabwe. His father, a tailor, initially hoped his son would follow in his footsteps. However, Kapfupi pursued a career in entertainment, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most beloved comedians and musicians.

As fans await updates on Kapfupi’s recovery, the recurring accidents involving vehicles from Sir Chivhayro’s donations remain a hot topic, adding a layer of intrigue to the story.

