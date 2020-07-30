July 31 protests will be a big flop, Mwonzora bets

THE MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, has laughed off the planned July 31 protest against the deteriorating economy saying it will be a big flop as no person in their right mind will waste their time going into the streets, a strategy which he says has proven to be a failure over the years.

Mwonzora said his party will not be participating in the protests as they have bigger issues to attend to among them, their congress.

He said he was willing to bet his last cent that no protest will be done on July 31.

“I can bet you my last cent that no one will attend the demonstrations. It will be a huge flop. The MDC-T will not be a part of the protests because we are busy preparing for our congress.

“On the day of the protests, is when we are supposed to have our congress. Those who want to go for the protests they are free to do so because this is a democracy,” said Mwonzora.

His statement comes at a time when the government is accusing the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance of planning to use violence to topple a constitutionally elected government despite the fact that the protest was not called for by Chamisa.

Recently, the Zanu PF acting national spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa lashed out at Chamisa and his party of being used by the West to effect regime change.

Though the conveners of the protests have made it clear that they will be peaceful, Chinamasa said that they will not watch as lawlessness takes over the streets, threatening to unleash the full wrath of the law on all those found wanting.

One of the conveners, Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) leader Jacob Ngarivhume, has since been arrested and remanded in custody to August 6 on inciting public violence charges.

Ngarivhume has been arrested together with journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who has been on the forefront exposing corruption by President Mnangagwa’s cabinet.

Mwonzora has courted public scorn after he has grown soft towards Zanu PF and fiery against fellow opposition members.

Source: Tell Zim