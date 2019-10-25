Jonathan Moyo ‘unmasks’ CIOs

Professor Jonathan Moyo has alleged that the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation uses false information in their operations and does not accept true information from credible sources.

Said Moyo, “Zimbabwe’s approach to human intelligence since Mnangagwa’s gukurahundi years as CIO minister is based on DISINFORMATION. They want to be told what they want to hear. Tell them the truth they dismiss you by claiming to know better from their sources or by calling you an alarmist!”

Moyo added that the CIO have been creating lies about MDC leader Nelson Chamisa having meetings in South Africa.

There have been reports that Chamisa met Moyo in South Africa and trave;lled to meet Saviour Kasukuwere recently. ”

An example are the endless claims from Mnangagwa’s mandarins of Nelson Chamisa’s fake meetings with all sorts of people in SA.” Moyo added. “Disinformation based on poor human intelligence. What’s worse is they have no technical intelligence, not least because they can’t even spell technical!”

According to online information the CIO was formed in Rhodesia on the instructions of Prime Minister Winston Field in 1963 at the dissolution of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, and took over from the Federal Intelligence and Security Bureau, which was a co-ordinating bureau analysing intelligence gathered by the British South Africa Police (BSAP) and the police forces of Northern Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

The function of the organization is to provide high level security to the state from threats both within and outside Zimbabwe. The organization also offers high level security to high ranking government officials like the President, various government employees like ministers and diplomats working in and outside Zimbabwe.