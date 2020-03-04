Jonathan Moyo struggles to shake-off ZimDef embazzlement

EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has fired back at defence deputy minister Victor Matemadanda who on Monday dismissed the ex-Zanu PF politician as nomore than a man known for embezzling public funds and causing commotion through spreading lies.

Speaking on NewZimbabwe.com’s Agenda programme Monday, Matemadanda said Moyo was best remembered for stealing funds belonging to the Zimbabwe’s Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF).

During his time as Higher and Tertiary Education minister, Moyo allegedly misused over US$400 000 of ZIMDEF money to sponsor Zanu PF activities in his Tsholotsho North constituency.

Matemadanda said Moyo was also best remembered for causing confusion among Zimbabweans through spreading lies.

Out of the party, Moyo has caused discomfort within the current Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration through “exposing” the regime’s rigging tactics and putting a lot of spotlight on simmering tensions between the national leader and his powerful deputy Constantino Chiwenga.

Responding to Matemadanda’s comments on twitter, Moyo said the Zanu PF top politician was just a taxi driver during the liberation struggle who was no longer relevant in a post-independence Zimbabwe.

Moyo was joined by ally Patrick Zhuwao, another exiled ex-minister who said the vocal Zanu PF commissar was driving Rixi Taxis during the colonial Rhodesian period when his colleagues were toiling in the country’s bush war to free the country. – Newzim