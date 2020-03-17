Jonathan Moyo praises Mnangagwa

Exiled former minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has congratulated President Emmerson Mnangagwa for declaring corona virus a national disaster along with strategies to prevent its spread in Zimbabwe.

The message from Prof Moyo, one of Mnangagwa’s fiercest critics, came as a surprise and shock to many including the Presidents’ spokesperson George Charamba.

Prof Moyo however, insists that cases of corona virus have been recorded in Zimbabwe contrary to claims by government that they have zero infections so far.

“Well done @edmnangagwa. Better late than never. Declaring the #coronavirus a national disaster is the way to go to stem the pandemic & save lives. Actions must now speak louder than words. The #coromavirus is already in the country but authorities are in denial & incapacitated!,” posted Prof Moyo on Twitter.

Charamba retweeted Moyo’s message and commenting “Huu???”

Tapiwa Mkurazhizha asked Charamba if Prof Moyo’s account could have been hacked to which he responded:“No, he is a reasonable critic/opponent.”

Mnangagwa on Tuesday announced that the independence celebrations and the Zimbabwe international trade fair had been cancelled due to the corona virus. He also said public gatherings had been banned.