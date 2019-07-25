Jonathan Moyo granted UN refuge status in Kenya

Details on the self-exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo continue to emerge and the Harare Post reported that the former Cabinet Minister has been granted a refugee status in Kenya by the United Nations High Commission for Refugees.

Prof Moyo has been holed up in the North African country since his unceremonious departure from Government and Zimbabwe amid accusations of embezzling Zimdef funds among other charges.

A reliable source in Kenya confided in this publication that Prof Moyo who is a fugitive from justice, is living in an upmarket suburb of ‘Kiyambo’ which is next to Safari Park Hotel where he is allegedly living sumptuously.

The source who has been working closely with the Harare Post paid Prof Moyo’s hide-out a visit where it was established that paranoia has had the greater part of the former Cabinet Minister.

The source revealed: “I arrived at Prof Moyo’s home in Kiyambo and found his maid milling around the premises failing to get access into the yard. I helped her in, but still she could not get inside as the doors were all locked.”

The source added that Prof Moyo’s neighbours indicated to him that he was indeed inside as they had not seen him leave the place. The confused maid also confirmed that Prof Moyo had made no indications of leaving the house when she had left for shopping errand.

Prof Moyo, who claims to be all smart, is apparently living in fear and always looking over his shoulders despite his claims that he would take President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government by the horns.