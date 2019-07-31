Jonathan Moyo dares Mthuli Ncube

Professor Jonathan Moyo has dared Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to reveal to the country how many treasury bills he has issued since the beginning of the year.

Ncube is expected to give a midterm budget review on Thursday.

Said Professor Moyo, “It will not only be in the public interest but also in his personal interest for to make a full disclosure, in his midterm budget review tomorrow, about the #TBs he has issued in 2019, up to the end of this month, and the beneficiaries of those #TBs!”

Professor is credited for exposing how more than US$3 million was allegedly stolen by the President Emmerson Mnangagwa led Command Agriculture.

Treasury Bills are short dated securities used by the government when borrowing from the market. They are issued by the Reserve Bank on behalf of the government and their tenor is generally 91 days. Through investing in Treasury Bills, clients earn fair returns at minimum risk since the securities are government backed.